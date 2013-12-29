Countdown to Affordable Care Act: Jan. 1 marks next milestone in new health insurance marketplace

There is about to be a scene change in the drama surrounding the unfolding of the Affordable Care Act: Off the website and into the doctor's office.

The countdown to 2014 is especially meaningful for those who were able to become insured under the health reform law and can finally start seeing their coverage kick in Wednesday.

And it is significant for the doctors and hospitals that are watching closely to see what effect the law will have on their patient base.

