Carey Brown, former payday loan king, says he's still going, still giving, not done yet

Payday lender and philanthropist Carey V. Brown's business suffered a mortal blow at the hands of financial regulators, but he has no plans to abandon his career as an entrepreneur, nor has he dropped his dream to give away millions of dollars to save souls overseas.

Though the stream of payday lending revenue that supported many of his nonprofit ventures has dried up, Brown says that won't stop him from supporting worthy causes across the globe. The Covenant Values Foundation, through which Brown has pledged to give away $1 billion, will continue making gifts -- even if it is at a reduced level.

"Obviously, the funding from the businesses is down, but giving from others is up," Brown said.

