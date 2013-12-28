Couple forced to start over for New Year after home burns down

One couple is looking for a new home for the New Year after they lost everything during a house fire.



It happened on Dallas Lake road in Hixson around 11 p.m.



The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department was on the scene within minutes.



The Laymon family calls it a miracle that they made it out alive, saying they normally are in bed and asleep at that time.



However, a glitch with their Internet kept them up and that's when they smelled smoke.



"If we had waited 5 to 10 more minutes, we wouldn't have been able to get out," said Wilma Laymon.



After a connection to the Internet and cable was going bad, Laymon says her husband went to investigate.



"He reset it, well it didn't work so he came to the bedroom and tried to reset the main box on the T. V," said Laymon.



Laymon says in a matter of minutes, she knew something wasn't right.



"I said I smell smoke, like wires, ya know, burning," said Laymon. "We went down the hallways and by the time we got to the kitchen, the whole kitchen was engulfed in black smoke."



"It was so quick, it was like you're trying to remember 'oh I need to get' at the same time, my husband, all he could think about was getting me and the dog out," said Laymon.



Now the couple is left with practically nothing, except for a few items brought out to them by the fire fighters.



"Even though it was devastating, they tried to comfort so much," said Laymon. "I saw the fire man bringing out pieces. It wasn't as though they were trying to save everything. It was like they took extra care to bring out stuff that couldn't be replaced."



Among those items, a bible.



"It's not burned or singed," said Laymon. "We were just getting ready to go to bed and if we had not had problems with the computer or the T. V. we would have gone to bed and probably wouldn't have known the house was on fire."



"That just tells me it was the grace of god and it was the grace of god that got us out," she said.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



If you would like to know how you can help this family email them at doclaymon@gmail.com.