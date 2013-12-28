Chattooga County marks 175th birthday today

Chattooga County, Ga., today will celebrate its septaquintaquinquecentennial -- which is the 10-syllable, proper way to say the county's 175th birthday.

The Chattooga County Historical Society will mark the big day with a founder's day celebration at 2 p.m. at the county courthouse at 10035 Commerce St. in downtown Summerville.

Historic documents will be on display, including books featuring some of the county's earliest marriages, wills and deeds along with an "estray book" from the 1870s in which lost and found farm animals were registered and "pistol toters" applications from the early 1900s were listed.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.

