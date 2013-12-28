Family to be honored at Kwanzaa celebration

Some children in Avondale see people who have been shot and are still lying in the street bleeding while they walk to the school bus stop, Chris Rolle said.

"How do you go through a war zone and just shake it off?" said Rolle, who lives near the bus stop. "It's ridiculous."

Rolle and his wife, Dorothy "Cookie", see what some of the children experience, and they have invested their own time and money to help by providing breakfast and a safe place for children to gather while waiting for the bus.

