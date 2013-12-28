It’s Fishing Show Time in Knoxville, TN

Pro Anglers will be giving seminars, answering questions, and signing autographs for their fans throughout the show.

KNOXVILLE (WRCB) - The 2014 East Tennessee Fishing Show will begin Thursday, January 16th thru Sunday, January 19th.

Show location will be the Jacobs Building at Chilhowee Park in Knoxville, Tn.

Show hours are as follows:

Thursday, January 16 2:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Friday, January 17 Noon – 9:00 PM

Saturday, January 18 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Sunday, January 19 Noon – 5:00 PM

Admission: Adults $8.00 and children under the age of 8 is free. Free parking is also available.

The Fishing Show is the only dedicated fishing show of its kind in Tennessee and plays host to everything any sport fisherman, weekend angler, or tournament professional could ever want or need.

Exhibitors will also have on display a wide variety of fishing tackle, custom rods & reels, the latest apparel, and anything you could imagine needing.

Pro Angler's Jimmy Houston, Terry Scroggins, Jay Yelas, Ott Defoe, Brandon Card, Shaw Grigsby, Mike Delvisco, Jim Napier, Dan Dannenmuller, and Tim Gill will be giving seminars, answering questions, and signing autographs for their fans throughout the show.

Another attraction added for this years show will be the Virtually Hooked Sport Fishing Simulator. Come test you're fishing skills on this fishing simulator.

There will also be a Casting Contest for the kids to enjoy as well as a variety of door prizes.

There will be a boat giveaway at the close of the show on Sunday. You do not have to be present to win, but you do have to buy a ticket and attend the show.

This show will be a great family activity and an excellent opportunity to view the newest products for 2014.

For more info visit www.easttnfishingshow.com