Obese, but starving: Girl, 12, denied weight-loss surgery for rare illness

Surgery to remove a brain tumor two years ago has left a 12-year-old
Texas girl with a heartbreaking condition that makes her gain massive
amounts of weight — even though her body thinks it's starving.
Doctors
say a gastric bypass operation is the only thing that can help Alexis
Shapiro, who is 4-foot-7 and weighs 198 pounds. But the U.S. military,
which provides her family's health insurance, says it won't pay for the
$50,000 weight-loss procedure because she's too young.
"Our reviewers have denied your request for Roux-En-Y Gastric Bypass," reads the rejection notice sent this month.
Alexis'
parents — and her doctor — are protesting the decision from insurer
TRICARE, which they say sentences the child to a fate of dangerous
health problems and social isolation caused by hypothalamic obesity,
which is packing on at least 2 pounds every week.
"It just keeps going up and up," said her mother, Jenny Shapiro, 34,
of Cibolo, Texas. "She desperately needs this. I feel like she will die
if she does not get this surgery."
In just the past three months,
Alexis was hospitalized for a kidney infection and developed Type 2
diabetes that requires nightly insulin injections, both related to her
growing girth.
Dr. Thomas H. Inge, a Cincinnati expert in
pediatric obesity who is treating Alexis, acknowledged that there have
been few cases like hers. But he said surgery may be the only way to
stop weight gain that could top out at 400 pounds — and to cut the brain
cravings that make Alexis want to eat an entire jar of peanut butter at
one sitting.
"I think it is disappointing that they cannot see
the facts of this case," said Inge, of the Cincinnati Children's
Hospital Medical Center. "There is no evidence that doing nothing would
be in this child's best interests."
But a spokesman for TRICARE
and Humana Military, which provides insurance coverage for Alexis'
father, Air Force veteran Ian Shapiro, said their rules are clear.
Gastric bypass and other weight-loss surgeries may be covered, but only
if the patient is 18 or has achieved full bone growth.
"In
general, our Managed Care Support Contractors are required to approve or
deny coverage based on TRICARE policy," spokesman Austin Camacho said
in an email to NBC News. "We have an appeals process in place
specifically designed to give our medical professionals the opportunity
to examine the details of any special cases when coverage is denied."
However,
an appeal could take months or longer, said Jenny Shapiro, and there's
no guarantee that the surgery would be approved even then. She said that
by-the-book denials are making the rare disease that struck her normal
9-year-old even worse than it's already been.
'We've had to padlock the cupboard'
Two years
ago, Alexis was a normal, happy third-grader who liked to ride scooters
and bikes with her brother Ethan, then 5, and sister, Kayley, then 7.
Then
Alexis developed a craniopharyngioma, a rare kind of benign brain tumor
that grows near the pituitary gland and affects at most 1 child per
every million each year.
The good news was, the tumor wasn't
cancer and the surgery to remove it, though scary, went well. The bad
news was, Alexis developed hypothalamic obesity, a rare condition caused
by damage to the hypothalamus, the fingernail-sized organ that helps
govern energy balance, appetite — and weight.
More than half of
children who have such tumors develop problems with excessive eating —
called hyperphagia — and significant obesity.
"The treatment is
what ends up interfering with very, very important pathways that are
immediately adjacent to the tumor," Inge said.
In Alexis' case,
the result was an immediate, unceasing weight gain even with a diet
restricted to 900 to 1,400 calories a day — and with extra exercise,
said Jenny Shapiro. At the same time, Alexis developed a ravenous
appetite.
"She's always hungry," Shapiro said. "In the past, we've had to padlock the cupboard."
Alexis'
illness has upended family life, even though Jenny Shapiro said she
works hard to keep things normal. Their daily routine is governed by a
strict diet and exercise plan that is often frustrating for Alexis and
the rest of the family.
It's difficult finding clothes for
Alexis, who now wears a woman's size 1X or 2X and who goes up nearly a
size every month, Jenny Shapiro said. She had to be home-schooled
starting this year, both because her condition leaves her in constant
pain and because of comments from other kids. It's hard to go out in
public because of the looks and whispers targeted at Alexis' size, her
mother said.
"She doesn't have any friends or anything like
that," Jenny Shapiro said. "It's so sad, because she remembers what it
was like before."
Worse, though, than the daily challenges is the worry about where Alexis' illness will lead.
"You
meet with the psychologist and you meet with the nutritionist," she
said. "They asked Alexis how she felt and she said she wants to die."
The
risk of devastating consequences is what compels doctors to consider
bariatric surgery for patients like Alexis. The operation has lifelong
consequences and no one wants to perform it on a child unless the
benefits clearly outweigh the risks, Inge and other experts say.
Though the literature is scant — Inge and his colleagues have reviewed
just 70 cases — craniopharyngioma patients who've had the surgery have
lost significant weight, between 20 percent and 30 percent of their body
mass. In addition, gastric bypass surgery, which makes the stomach
smaller and bypasses some of the small intestine, appears to have an
effect on the part of the brain related to appetite and satiety, the
sense of fullness.
Just ask Tawana Blackwell, 53, of Indianapolis, Ind., whose daughter,
Kelsie, was diagnosed with hypothalamic obesity at age 8 and didn't
have surgery until five years ago, at age 16. Just 5 feet tall, the
girl weighed 230 pounds and was gaining up to 20 pounds a month.
After the surgery, Kelsie, now 21, lost 100 pounds and has been able to keep it off with a careful diet and regular exercise.
"I
feel very blessed we were able to get this surgery done," said
Blackwell, whose health insurance through her job covered the costs.
"These kids are not normal kids where you can say, go out and exercise,
go on a diet and lose weight. They have a medically induced obesity
state."
Inge has been pushing for an exception to the TRICARE
bariatric surgery rule based on the severity of Alexis' symptoms.
Doctors at the San Antonio Military Medical Center have referred her
case for higher review, but it's not clear where it stands.
Meanwhile, Jenny Shapiro said she's growing desperate to help her little girl. The family has started a medical fundraising account on the site GoFundMe.com to help raise the money to pay for the surgery.
"These kids will literally eat themselves to death," the mother said. "That's what I'm scared of."