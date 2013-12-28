GA authorities urge fireworks safety

By The Associated Press



ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia insurance and fire commissioner is reminding residents that the sale and individual use of most fireworks is illegal in the state.

Ralph Hudgens warns in a written statement that adults and children should avoid danger as they celebrate the New Year in a few days. Hudgens notes that only certain kinds of sparklers are legal in Georgia. And the commissioner said children using those items require adult supervision.

According to the commissioner's office, more than 9,000 Americans were treated for fireworks-related injuries in emergency rooms in 2011. Hudgens said the risks are highest for residents 19 and younger.

He urged anyone who wants to enjoy powerful fireworks to find a professional display.

