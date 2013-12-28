TN police officer charged with sexual exploitation of minor - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TN police officer charged with sexual exploitation of minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Memphis police say an officer has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Memphis Police Department said Friday that 26-year-old officer Matthew Ashmore has been relieved of duty with pay pending the outcome of an administrative investigation.

The department says officers received a complaint from someone who had found a cellphone at a business Thursday. While looking through the phone, the person who found it saw images of unknown adult men having sex with girls believed to be between the ages of 2 and 6.

Investigating officers said they discovered the phone belonged to Ashmore.

Online court records show Ashmore is out of jail on $15,000 bond. The records do not show if he has a lawyer.

