Chattanooga Housing Authority setting limits on heating, cooling in effort to save money

The Chattanooga Housing Authority is installing regulators that will prevent public housing residents from setting thermostats higher than 75 degrees in the winter and lower than 70 in the summer.

The thermostat program is expected to help save CHA $100,000 a year and is being carried out under the terms of an energy performance contract with Honeywell.

But the vice president of one residents' council said the thermostat controls could lead to greater costs and even bigger problems.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.

