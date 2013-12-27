UPDATE: Officials declare cause of restaurant fire undetermined

UPDATE: East Ridge Fire Department and State Bomb and Arson have concluded their investigation into the cause and origin of the fire located at 6715 Ringgold Road.

The cause has officially been declared undetermined.

East Ridge Police have been notified by Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office that the remains were of a male between approximately 5'5" and 5'7" in stature, 150 to 170 pounds, and with an age range between 17 and 35.

The remains are still unidentified and will be sent to University of Tennessee's Anthropology Department for further analysis.

There is still no indication of suspicious nature of the incident or foul play.

Detectives returned to Ringgold Road in East Ridge where an intense fire burned down an old condemned building on Christmas morning where the Hungry Fisherman Restaurant was located.



Cadaver dogs were dispatched to the surrounding lot Friday afternoon after fire crews discovered human remains beneath the rubble earlier in the week.



Local business owners inside the East Ridge Flea Market say, there are concerned because they haven't seen a homeless man that would sleep there at night and light fires inside when the temperature would drop.



Stereo City's Frankie Lewchuck say, "that place had a fire pit in it they used. If I was homeless, I would do the same thing instead of being in the woods freezing at night."



Investigators are still awaiting the test results on the remains from the Hamilton County Medical Examiners Office.