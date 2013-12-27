"Duck Dynasty" fans plan "Chick-Phil-A Day" to support Robertson

Several websites are promoting "Chick-Phil-A Day' for fans to show their support for Duck Dynasty's Phil Robertson.



Robertson came under fire for comments made during an interview with GQ magazine, in which he expressed his opinions about gays.



The A&E network then suspended Robertson from the "Duck Dynasty" show "indefinitely," causing a public relations backlash as fans expressed their strong supported Robertson.



The event, scheduled for January 21, is urging fans of Phil Robertson to gather at Chick-Fil-A restaurants and wear camouflage clothing to show their support.



But Chick-Fil-A is no stranger to controversy surrounding homosexuality.



In 2012 CFA CEO Dan T. Cathy expressed his company's support for "the biblical definition of the family unit," which started a public discussion about corporations and their support of social issues.



The Facebook page, Chick-Phil-A National Support Day has about 25,000 like as of Friday afternoon.



The Chick-Phil-A Day supporters point out that they are not affiliated with Chick-Fil-A.