Two arrested on charges of credit card fraud

Two people, wanted on warrants for credit card fraud, turned themselves into earlier this week.



Jacob Lee Norris, 26, and Jean Marie Jones, 30 both of Dalton, surrendered to Dalton police Sunday, according to a news release.



In late November and early December, a stolen credit card was used fraudulently over 20 times, accumulating more than $700 in charges.



Investigators reviewed surveillance video, spotting that the suspects had children with them during the events.



Images of the two suspects were circulated, and after seeing news reports, Jones and Norris contacted the Dalton Police Department.



Norris was charged with 11 counts of financial transaction card fraud and one count of theft of lost or mislaid property.



Jones was charged with 12 counts of financial transaction card fraud and one count of theft of lost or mislaid property.



The mislaid property charge is related to the credit card used in the fraudulent transactions, which investigators believe was dropped accidentally by the victim at a gas station.