Porn on Christmas Nintendo

(WAVY) - A family in Hampton, Virginia found sexual images on their son's new gaming console, a gift bought for him for Christmas.



Tom Mayhew had extended family over to his Hampton home on Christmas Day.



Many at the home were children, including Mayhew's 8-year-old son, who received a brand new Nintendo DS for the holiday.



"He went to play his games, not knowing anything was on it," Mayhew said.



After a while, [the kids] took pictures of themselves and when the picture was taken it went to a file."



But when Mayhew's son opened the file, there were already pictures in it.



But not just any pictures, images an 8-year-old should never see.



Mayhew said the Nintendo DS had at a dozen pornographic pictures. He now wants to know where they came from.



"There is no reason for them to be even really on there," Mayhew said. "It's disgusting for one. It seems that this was the only thing left on it."



Mayhew first thought it might have been a Nintendo mistake, but now he has a different theory.



"It was possibly a bought item at one time and returned," Mayhem added. "Those things were not deleted from it, so it wasn't a new product. It was a used product."



Mayhew said the pictures were time-stamped in early December. He bought the handheld game console under the assumption it was new at the Hampton Walmart on Cunningham Drive December 23.



