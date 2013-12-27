East Ridge names Williams as new fire chief

The city of East Ridge has promoted Shift Commander Mike Williams to the position of Fire Chief.



The announcement was made at the December East Ridge City Council Meeting.



Williams has over 26 years of firefighting experience with the city of East Ridge. His career began in 1993 as a Driver/Operator, and he has been a Shift Commander since 1995.



Williams has received numerous awards and recognitions over his career; named three times as Firefighter of the Year.



He also leads the Needy Child Find in the City of East Ridge.



Williams assumed his duties on December 16, 2013.