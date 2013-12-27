American among three killed in Kabul suicide bomb attack - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

American among three killed in Kabul suicide bomb attack

By Fazul Rahim and Courtney Kube, NBC News

KABUL, Afghanistan – An American was among three NATO military personnel killed by a suspected suicide bomb attack on a convoy on the eastern outskirts of Kabul Friday, according to U.S. and local officials.

The NATO-led International Security Assistance Force said it a statement that the bomb was a "suicide vehicle-borne improvised explosive device," but did not give the nationalities of those involved, in accordance with policy.

However, a senior U.S. military official told NBC News one of the three was an American.

A Taliban spokesman claimed responsibility in a message on his Twitter account, according to Reuters.

The attack comes as President Hamid Karzai deliberates over an agreement allowing U.S. forces to stay in the country beyond 2014.

