Many TN tax preparers have not renewed ID numbers

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Close to half of Tennessee's tax preparers have not yet renewed their preparer tax identification numbers, and the current numbers expire on Tuesday.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, anyone who prepares or helps prepare all or substantially all of a federal tax return, claim for refund or other federal form for compensation must have a valid tax identification number. All enrolled agents also must have one. Tax professionals can obtain or renew their numbers at http://www.irs.gov/ptin .

Preparers must renew their identification numbers if they plan to prepare returns in 2014.

The IRS says that more than 5,900 of Tennessee's 12,000 tax preparers who have identification numbers have not yet renewed.

