Recall issued for cheeses sold in GA, FL

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Department of Agriculture officials say a recall has been issued for cheeses being sold in Georgia and Florida.



Officials said Thursday that 90 pounds of Flat Creek Farm and Dairy's Heavenly Blue cheese and 78 pounds of the company's Aztec Cheddar cheese may be contaminated with Salmonella.



Inspectors are checking stores and warehouses to ensure that the products are removed from shelves and displays.



U.S. Department of Agriculture officials say no illnesses related to the products have been reported.



USDA officials say six people who ordered the products online from the Swainsboro, Ga.-based company are being notified.



Officials say the Heavenly Blue Cheese products are marked with the lot code 130916XHB and the cheddar cheese is marked with 130823XAZ.



