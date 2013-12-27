THP to have "No Refusal" campaign New Year's holiday

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will again have their "No Refusal" enforcement campaign during the New Year's Eve holiday period. The special enforcement will start at 6:00 p.m. Monday, December 30 and end at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2014.



"No Refusal" enforcement will be conducted in different counties in each of the eight THP Districts across the state.



The goal is to catch impaired drivers and reduce fatal crashes on Tennessee roadways. The "No Refusal" legislation allows law enforcement officials to seek search warrants for blood samples in cases involving suspected impaired drivers.



The THP will conduct saturation patrols, seat belt, sobriety and driver's license checkpoints and bar/tavern checks during the holiday.



The participating "No Refusal" counties include Sevier (Knoxville District); Grundy (Chattanooga District); Wilson (Nashville District); Tipton (Memphis District); Washington (Fall Branch District); Putnam (Cookeville District); Maury (Lawrenceburg District); and Benton County (Jackson District).

THP DIST. 2 CHATTANOOGA Wednesday, January 1 Checkpoint County Road/Highway Time of Day SOBRIETY BRADLEY APD 40 @ HWY 11

AFTERNOON SOBRIETY COFFEE HWY 41 @ OLD HIGHLAND MOTEL AFTERNOON SOBRIETY HAMILTON HIXSON PIKE NEAR 1300 BLOCK AFTERNOON SOBRIETY MCMINN HWY 30 @ SAVE A LOT

AFTERNOON SOBRIETY SEQUATCHIE U.S.127A @ CATES STREET AFTERNOON