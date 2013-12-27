THP to have "No Refusal" campaign New Year's holiday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

THP to have "No Refusal" campaign New Year's holiday

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will again have their "No Refusal" enforcement campaign during the New Year's Eve holiday period. The special enforcement will start at 6:00 p.m. Monday, December 30 and end at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2014.
 
"No Refusal" enforcement will be conducted in different counties in each of the eight THP Districts across the state.

The goal is to catch impaired drivers and reduce fatal crashes on Tennessee roadways.  The "No Refusal" legislation allows law enforcement officials to seek search warrants for blood samples in cases involving suspected impaired drivers.

The THP will conduct saturation patrols, seat belt, sobriety and driver's license checkpoints and bar/tavern checks during the holiday.
 
The participating "No Refusal" counties include Sevier (Knoxville District); Grundy (Chattanooga District); Wilson (Nashville District); Tipton (Memphis District); Washington (Fall Branch District); Putnam (Cookeville District); Maury (Lawrenceburg District); and Benton County (Jackson District).

  THP

DIST. 2 CHATTANOOGA

Wednesday, January 1

Checkpoint

County

Road/Highway

Time of Day

SOBRIETY

BRADLEY

APD 40 @ HWY 11

AFTERNOON

SOBRIETY

COFFEE

HWY 41 @ OLD HIGHLAND MOTEL

AFTERNOON

SOBRIETY

HAMILTON

HIXSON PIKE NEAR 1300 BLOCK

AFTERNOON

SOBRIETY

MCMINN

HWY 30 @ SAVE A LOT

AFTERNOON

SOBRIETY

SEQUATCHIE

U.S.127A @ CATES STREET

AFTERNOON
