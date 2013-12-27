Rain approaches this weekend

It's Friday! Hope you've all had a great Christmas week and have enjoyed the nice weather. Some changes on the way.



Today looks good as high pressure keeps mostly sunny skies across the Tennessee Valley. Highs reach the lower 50s in the city. Tonight fair skies prevail with lows falling to around 30.



Clouds increase during the day Saturday but highs still top out in the middle 50s, a few degrees above normal for late December. If you have outdoor plans this weekend Saturday is the day to do them. Rain moves in Saturday night, tapering during the afternoon Sunday with highs near 50.

Late Sunday night into Monday there may be just enough moisture left to drop a dusting of snow on the Cumberland Plateau. Otherwise, Monday just keeps clouds around along with much cooler highs in the lower 40s. Tuesday brings fair, chilly weather with lows in the 20s and highs in the lower 40s. New Years Eve night stays quiet and chilly with lows in the 20s. New Years Day is partly cloudy with highs near 50.

A few showers may return next Thursday followed by sunny, cold conditions next Friday.



- Nick Austin