Where to recycle your Christmas tree, and get free mulch

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

We hate to let them go, since they become such an important part of our families during the Christmas season.

But when it's time to get rid of your Christmas tree, you're urged to recycle it.

The Highway Department chips the trees, turning them  into mulch for walking trails, landscaping and landfill ground cover.

Hamilton County residents can pick-up mulch from the chip yard located at the HighwayDepartment on Standifer Gap Road at no charge.

  • Standifer Gap Recycling Center
    7625 Standifer Gap Road, (423) 855-6125 Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m. Saturday 8:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m.
  • Sequoyah Recycling Center
    9525 Lovell Road, Soddy- Daisy, (423) 842-2391 Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday 8:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m.
  • Highway 58 Recycling Center
    5414 Highway 58, (423) 326-0992 Monday & Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. till 5:00p.m. Saturday 8:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m.
  • Red Bank Recycling Center
    4851-B Dayton Blvd, (423) 876-2010 Tuesday & Thursday. 9:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m. Saturday 8:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m.
  • Middle Valley Recycling Center
    1900 Crabtree Road, Hixson, ((423) 843-9317 Monday & Wednesday 9:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m. Saturday 8:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m.
