Where to recycle your Christmas tree, and get free mulch

We hate to let them go, since they become such an important part of our families during the Christmas season.

But when it's time to get rid of your Christmas tree, you're urged to recycle it.

The Highway Department chips the trees, turning them into mulch for walking trails, landscaping and landfill ground cover. Hamilton County residents can pick-up mulch from the chip yard located at the HighwayDepartment on Standifer Gap Road at no charge.