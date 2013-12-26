Human remains found in ashes of former East Ridge restaurant - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together for You

Human remains found in ashes of former East Ridge restaurant

Posted: Updated:
By Judy Walton, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography

Human remains were found in the ashes of the former East Ridge restaurant that burned early Christmas morning, authorities said.

The fire at the 6715 Ringgold Road, which once housed the Hungry Fisherman and Tripp's Seafood, was reported at 3:20 a.m. Wednesady, according to the East Ridge public safety office.

The building was long vacant, but investigators sifting through the debris found unidentified human remains, Cpl. Robert Wade said in a news release.

Agencies represented at the on-scene investigation include Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office, Tennessee Bomb & Arson Investigators, East Ridge Fire Department and East Ridge Police Department.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.