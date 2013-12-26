Human remains found in ashes of former East Ridge restaurant

Working Together for You

Human remains were found in the ashes of the former East Ridge restaurant that burned early Christmas morning, authorities said.

The fire at the 6715 Ringgold Road, which once housed the Hungry Fisherman and Tripp's Seafood, was reported at 3:20 a.m. Wednesady, according to the East Ridge public safety office.

The building was long vacant, but investigators sifting through the debris found unidentified human remains, Cpl. Robert Wade said in a news release.

Agencies represented at the on-scene investigation include Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office, Tennessee Bomb & Arson Investigators, East Ridge Fire Department and East Ridge Police Department.

