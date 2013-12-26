Family loses everything in Christmas Eve fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Family loses everything in Christmas Eve fire

EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -

One East Ridge family spent their Christmas in a hotel room after a kitchen fire spiraled out of control. 

The Livingstons were all sleeping inside their home on Bennett Road, when 6-year-old Bethany woke up, smelled something burning and ran to alert her mother.

"When I walked into my Mommy's bedroom I saw smoke coming out," says Bethany.

Bethany's mother, Brandy, took her outside - after realizing the entire home was filled with black smoke. 

Brandy says, she noticed flames coming from the kitchen area - that's where investigators believe the fire may have started.

The family escaped unharmed and went door-to door- asking neighbors for help in the middle of the night on Christmas Eve.

The Livingstons lost a lot this Christmas - but say they are thankful they have each other - the clothes on their backs and a few personal items in their car.

The family is accepting clothing donations for the 6-year-old Bethany and 4-year-old Elijah. Brandy's contact number is 423-320-6031

