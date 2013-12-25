UPDATE: 2013 Cold Case solved through dental records

The second of five superintendent finalists will visit Hamilton County today and it is not clear if reporters will be welcome to cover the visit.More
Creation Gardens is recalling approximately 22,832 pounds of raw ground beef and beef primal cut products that may be contaminated with E. coli. The products were distributed in Tennessee.More
Rick Davis, owner of Rick Davis Gold and Diamond, tells Channel 3 that his son, Kevin Kyle Lawson, died in the shooting that happened just after 8 am at Fiamma Inc. in Orange County.More
A Soddy Daisy woman is facing aggravated animal cruelty charges after a cellphone video surfaced that allegedly shows her beating a dog in March of this year. The dog has now gone missing, which investigators say is alarming.More
The bodies were found inside a home on Post Oak Road in Ringgold.More
The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee is at a crossroads as organizers deal with last year's plummeting ticket sales while engaging in talks to extend their agreement with Coffee County.More
The groundbreaking for the new children's center is set for Tuesday. Erlanger plans to build the first phase of the multi-million dollar facility on third street across from the Health Department.More
Firefighters are currently battling a large fire in Jackson County, Alabama.More
Channel 3's Cindy Sexton was asked to Make-A-Wish and she chose a young man and his family to be the recipients of that wish. Now, your help is needed to make this wish come true!More
ACT has reversed last week's decision regarding the student testing after an issue with tests taken on April 19.More
If you like to fish, but haven't yet taken the plunge for a Tennessee fishing license, you get a break Saturday.More
