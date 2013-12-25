UPDATE: 2013 Cold Case solved through dental records

UPDATE: A 2013 cold case has been solved. Four years ago, in December, a man's body was found in the rubble of a fire on Ringgold Road.

Officials have identified the body was that of 25-year-old, Joshua Zipperer.

READ MORE | UPDATE: Officials declare cause of restaurant fire undetermined

The building was originally home to the Hungry Fisherman restaurant, but had been vacant for a while when the fire broke out. It was often used as a shelter by the homeless.

Up until now, investigators weren't able to figure out what caused the fire or who it was who died.

Hamilton County District Attorney, Neal Pinkston's cold case unit recently made the connection with dental records.

PREVIOUS STORY: An empty East Ridge business went up in flames early Christmas morning just before 3:30.



Located at 6715 Ringgold Road, behind the East Ridge Flea Market, the restaurant was previously known under several names: the Hungry Fisherman Restaurant and Trips Seafood.

Fire department crews made a defense attack and extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

Units responded included East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, Memorial Ambulance, and Hamilton County Rescue for rehab.

There's currently no report of injuries, or estimates on the damage to the building.

