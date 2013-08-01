Kate Smith joined Channel 3 as a general assignment reporter in October 2015.

Previously, Kate was the morning anchor and reporter in Upstate New York for the NBC affiliate in Elmira, WETM 18 News. She covered several stories, including the New York Prison escape in Dannemora, where two prisoners were on the run for 22 days. Prior to working in New York Kate interned at the ABC station in Scranton Pennsylvania.

Kate graduated with honors from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania with a major in Communications Studies and a minor in Communications Technology.

Living close to New York City Kate fell in love with watching the news days following the 911 terrorist attacks. At just 9 years old Kate was asking questions and trying to piece together what happened. She had her first taste for television news at 13 years old while delivering the morning announcements for her middle school’s television station.

Kate moved to Chattanooga with her Dachshund-Chihuahua puppy, named Pippa. She enjoys food; Italian, Mexican, sushi, you name it, but her favorite is a good gourmet hot dog. If Kate isn’t working you can find her at the mall trying to score a great deals on new clothes.

Ultimately, Kate’s favorite stories are ones that impact the viewers and help make a change in the community.

If you have a story idea, please feel free to contact Kate at ksmith@wrcbtv.com.

Follow her on Twitter at https://twitter.com/KateWRCB