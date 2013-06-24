Volkswagen has set a world record for lowest fuel consumption for a non hybrid car.



The German automaker made the announcement Monday.



VW's Passat RDI Clean Diesel set the record at 77.99 miles per gallon, beating the previous record by more than 10 mpg. The achievement also bested the hybrid vehicle record of 64.6 mpg.



The Passat covered 8122 miles and visited 48 of 50 states on just 104.94 gallons.



"Breaking a world record is a huge accomplishment, and I'm especially pleased that Volkswagen of America—a Herndon, Virginia-based company—is doing its part to make its products more environmentally compatible and less dependent on foreign oil by using cutting-edge diesel technology," says Delegate Tom Rust.



"To cover 8122 miles on just 104.94 gallons of fuel is nothing short of astonishing and shows just how economical our TDI Clean Diesel vehicles can be," says Jonathan Browning, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.

