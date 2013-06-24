NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Travel on Interstate 440 in Nashville will be a weekend challenge all summer.

Major concrete repairs on the eastbound lanes begin Friday, June 28, and will last for 10 weekends.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will close a one-mile section of all eastbound lanes on Friday nights and reopen them in time for the Monday's commute. The affected area is between Interstate 65 and Interstate 24.

Workers will jackhammer deteriorating concrete and pour new pavement as part of a project to widen eastbound I-440.

More than 106,000 vehicles travel the 7.66 mile I-440 corridor each day. It was opened in 1987.

The project is expected to be completed in November.

There will be no work on holiday weekends and construction is subject to weather conditions.