If you've ever wanted to have your own fire station here's your chance.

The old number 12 fire hall, located on Forest Avenue, is up for sale.

Chattanooga real estate agent Tommy Austin recently bought the property, spent about $100,000 restoring it, but now he plans to sell it as a residence or business.

It's listed for sale just under $400,000.

Chattanooga firefighter Commander Donnie Eaves inherited the old Number 12 Fire hall on Forest Avenue because he was the city's youngest commander and no one else wanted it.

The neighborhood was hot in the 1980s -- three house fires a week, at least -- and the building was old. And, some said, haunted.