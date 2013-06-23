News
UPDATE: Winners announced in St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Channel 3 announced the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway during a live drawing Sunday.
Sunday, June 23rd 2013, 12:43 pm EDT
Updated:
Monday, June 24th 2013, 12:37 pm EDT
Channel 3 announced the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway during a live drawing Sunday. For just a $100 donation to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Ellen Breland from Graysville, Tenn. is now the proud owner of a brand new home in Apison.
|Prize Description
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Early Bird
|An eight night stay in a five bedroom luxurious rental in Orlando, FL, courtesy of Quinn's Vacation Homes
|Jason
|Rose
|Ooltewah
|TN
|Open House
|$5,000 shopping spree at Ashley Furniture HomeStore
|Angie
|Holland
|Chickamauga
|GA
|1
|$1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of AirSystems Unlimited
|Kathy
|Everett
|Trenton
|GA
|2
|TV entertainment package, courtesy of Pediatric Dentistry of Cleveland and Ooltewah
|Jason
|DeBusk
|Riceville
|TN
|3
|Artist autographed acoustic guitar, courtesy of WUSY-FM US-101
|Angela
|Nelson
|Chattanooga
|TN
|4
|Talo SmartTouch kitchen faucet and accessories package, courtesy of Brizo
|Carol
|Henson
|Ringgold
|GA
|5
|Salon products and spa services, courtesy of A Better You Day Spa
|Mary
|Norris
|Rock Spring
|GA
|6
|$1,000 gift certificate towards purchase of custom window coverings, courtesy of The Blind Lady
|Jamie
|Woodward
|Rossville
|GA
|7
|$1,000 shopping spree at Lisa's Gold & Diamonds
|Patricia
|Dotson
|Dunlap
|TN
|8
|$1,200 gift certificate for one luxurious area rug, courtesy of The Rug Rack
|Cynthia
|Dunn
|Crandall
|GA
|9
|$1,000 shopping spree at myribbongift.com, courtesy of Geoff Ramsey of RE/MAX Properties
|Brenda
|Hall
|Hixson
|TN
|10
|Surf Splash II Automatic Foot Shower and pool accessory gift basket, courtesy of Surf Splash
|Steven
|Griffin
|Dalton
|GA
|11
|$1,000 Shaw Floors gift card
|Jack
|Spence
|Chattanooga
|TN
|12
|$1,000 Target gift card, courtesy of Jody Millard Pest Control
|Vadaseril
|Babu
|Apison
|TN
|13
|One year family membership to The Sports Barn
|Sarah
|Leaman
|Cleveland
|TN
|14
|One year family membership to The Sports Barn
|Robert
|Richelson
|Chattanooga
|TN
|15
|$1,000 lawn and garden gift certificate courtesy of The Barn Nursery
|Karen
|Moyer
|Chattanooga
|TN
|Grand Prize
|2013 Chattanooga St. Jude Dream Home
|Ellen
|Breland
|Graysville
|TN
Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. St. Jude is the first and only pediatric cancer center to be designated as a Comprehensive Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute.