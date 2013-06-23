Prize Description First Name Last Name City State

Early Bird An eight night stay in a five bedroom luxurious rental in Orlando, FL, courtesy of Quinn's Vacation Homes Jason Rose Ooltewah TN

Open House $5,000 shopping spree at Ashley Furniture HomeStore Angie Holland Chickamauga GA

1 $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of AirSystems Unlimited Kathy Everett Trenton GA

2 TV entertainment package, courtesy of Pediatric Dentistry of Cleveland and Ooltewah Jason DeBusk Riceville TN

3 Artist autographed acoustic guitar, courtesy of WUSY-FM US-101 Angela Nelson Chattanooga TN

4 Talo SmartTouch kitchen faucet and accessories package, courtesy of Brizo Carol Henson Ringgold GA

5 Salon products and spa services, courtesy of A Better You Day Spa Mary Norris Rock Spring GA

6 $1,000 gift certificate towards purchase of custom window coverings, courtesy of The Blind Lady Jamie Woodward Rossville GA

7 $1,000 shopping spree at Lisa's Gold & Diamonds Patricia Dotson Dunlap TN

8 $1,200 gift certificate for one luxurious area rug, courtesy of The Rug Rack Cynthia Dunn Crandall GA

9 $1,000 shopping spree at myribbongift.com, courtesy of Geoff Ramsey of RE/MAX Properties Brenda Hall Hixson TN

10 Surf Splash II Automatic Foot Shower and pool accessory gift basket, courtesy of Surf Splash Steven Griffin Dalton GA

11 $1,000 Shaw Floors gift card Jack Spence Chattanooga TN

12 $1,000 Target gift card, courtesy of Jody Millard Pest Control Vadaseril Babu Apison TN

13 One year family membership to The Sports Barn Sarah Leaman Cleveland TN

14 One year family membership to The Sports Barn Robert Richelson Chattanooga TN

15 $1,000 lawn and garden gift certificate courtesy of The Barn Nursery Karen Moyer Chattanooga TN