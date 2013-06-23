A teenager is dead and three other men injured after an early morning shooting Sunday.

Sgt. Wayne Jefferson tells Channel 3 four men were shot at 3:40 a.m. at a laundromat in the 1500 block of Dodds Avenue.

The four victims went to the hospital where police say 19-year-old Demetrius Davis died from his injuries. The other three men have non-life threatening injuries.

The victims tell police they were sitting in a car at 1501 Dodds Ave. when someone started shooting.