News
UPDATE: Teenager dead in overnight Dodds Ave. shooting
One man is dead and three others injured after an early morning shooting Sunday.
Sunday, June 23rd 2013, 11:24 am EDT
Updated:
Sunday, June 23rd 2013, 3:45 pm EDT
A teenager is dead and three other men injured after an early morning shooting Sunday.
Sgt. Wayne Jefferson tells Channel 3 four men were shot at 3:40 a.m. at a laundromat in the 1500 block of Dodds Avenue.
The four victims went to the hospital where police say 19-year-old Demetrius Davis died from his injuries. The other three men have non-life threatening injuries.
The victims tell police they were sitting in a car at 1501 Dodds Ave. when someone started shooting.
Sgt. Jefferson says the suspect is believed to be a light-skinned black male wearing a blue shirt. No other suspect description is available at this time.