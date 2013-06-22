A Birchwood family will finally receive closure Monday when the man that killed their daughter is executed.



Marshall Lee Gore sits in the Florida State Prison in Florida for the murder of Birchwood resident Susan Roark and another Florida woman.



According to the Miami-Dade Herald, the execution is set for June 24th at 6:00p.m. at the Florida State Prison in Starke.



Susan Roark was last seen alive January 30, 1988, in Cleveland, Tennessee, with Marshall Lee Gore. Her remains were found in Columbia County, Florida a few months later.