The Tennessee Department of Transportation will conduct testing and maintenance on the Market Street Bridge in downtown Chattanooga on Sunday, June 23, 2013. The bridge will be closed to through traffic beginning at 8:00a.m. a

Drivers are advised to use the Olgiati Bridge or the Veterans Bridge as alternate routes while the Market Street Bridge is closed. The bridge will also be closed next Sunday, June 30 beginning at 8:00a.m.

If this is inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay the inspection, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.


