CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Parents, educators, and students from all over the Tennessee Valley gathered to continue working toward solutions to the high-profile problem of bullying at local schools.

WRCB, in partnership with the Times Free Press and WTCI-PBS, will broadcast a town hall meeting on Saturday, June 22 at 1:00 p.m. called "The Bully Battle: A Town Hall Meeting."

More than 100 community members gathered for the discussion moderated by WRCB's David Carroll and Cindy Sexton.

Rodger Dinwiddie, president of the International Bullying Prevention Association, will participate as a member of the panel.

Also included on the panel were David and Tina Long from Chatsworth, Georgia. The Longs are featured in the film, "Bully", after their son Tyler committed suicide following years of bullying.

The remaining members of the expert panel include Karen Glenn, Executive Director Hamilton County S.T.A.R.S. (Students Taking A Right Stand); Lt. Shaun Shepherd, School Resource Officer Administrator; and Oran Dixson, Student Body President, East Ridge High School