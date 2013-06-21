Restaurant Report Card: Dirty walls and moldy ice maker; but a slice of goodness
Dining out this weekend?
The inspectors at the Hamilton County Health Department had a great week with no failing grades to report among the 30 restaurants visited.
But we always include the low score of the week.
Remember a failing grade is anything lower than a 70.
This place has been around for years and inspectors say employees need to clean-up the kitchen at the Pickle Barrel on Market Street. They score a 77.
According to Chief Inspector Jack Falcon, they got a 77 because they found:
- water dripping on the food and in the cooler
- the walls and floor need cleaning and need to be repaired
- the can opener was rusty
- mold was found in the ice maker
- the chili was not at a proper temperature
But getting that high score (and they are truly tossing around this number into the air) was a 96 at the Domino's Pizza on East Brainerd Road.
Congratulations!
Please remember if you have a complaint about a restaurant call the Hamilton County Health Department Hotline at (423) 209-8110 or email your complaint to me and I will send it on to the inspectors.
As I say each week, enjoy your meal!