Dining out this weekend?



The inspectors at the Hamilton County Health Department had a great week with no failing grades to report among the 30 restaurants visited.



But we always include the low score of the week.



Remember a failing grade is anything lower than a 70.



This place has been around for years and inspectors say employees need to clean-up the kitchen at the Pickle Barrel on Market Street. They score a 77.



According to Chief Inspector Jack Falcon, they got a 77 because they found:

