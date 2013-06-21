Dining out this weekend?
 
The inspectors at the Hamilton County Health Department had a great week with no failing grades to report among the 30 restaurants visited.
 
But we always include the low score of the week.
 
Remember a failing grade is anything lower than a 70.
 
This place has been around for years and inspectors say employees need to clean-up the kitchen at the Pickle Barrel on Market Street. They score a 77.
 
According to Chief Inspector Jack Falcon, they got a 77 because they found:

  • water dripping on the food and in the cooler
  • the walls and floor need cleaning and need to be repaired
  • the can opener was rusty
  • mold was found in the ice maker
  • the chili was not at a proper temperature

 
But getting that high score (and they are truly tossing around this number into the air) was a 96 at the Domino's Pizza on East Brainerd Road.
 
Congratulations!
 
Please remember if you have a complaint about a restaurant call the Hamilton County Health Department Hotline  at (423) 209-8110 or email your complaint to me and I will send it on to the inspectors.
 
As I say each week, enjoy your meal!