UT offers faculty raises, students get tuition increases
UTC students will see a 6% increase, or $343 a year more, for in-state undergraduates.
Thursday, June 20th 2013, 4:06 pm EDT
Updated:
Thursday, June 20th 2013, 4:09 pm EDT
On the same day the University of Tennessee trustees' executive and compensation committee approved a raise for University of Tennessee President Joe DiPietro, the school announced tuition increases at all Tennessee schools.
The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees also approved today a $1.99 billion budget for fiscal year 2014 which includes an 8.8% increase in state appropriations includes pay increases for faculty and staff and a 6% tuition increase in undergraduate tuition.
Tuition increases approved for all campuses effective this fall:
- UT Chattanooga – 6 percent increase, or $343 a year more, for in-state undergraduates ($6,065 a year total) and $412 a year more for in-state graduate students ($7,272 a year total)
- UT Knoxville – 6 percent increase, or $468 a year more, for current in-state undergraduates ($8,270 a year total) and $540 a year more for in-state graduate students ($9,540 a year total). (Under the 15-4 tuition model approved by the Board of Trustees last year, new UT Knoxville freshmen and transfer students enrolling this fall will pay $9,780 annually for in-state tuition. The new model charges new full-time undergraduates for 15 credit hours instead of 12 credit hours to encourage four-year graduation. Students entering in fall 2013 will have the expectation of tuition increases of no more than 3 percent annually for the next three years.)
- UT Martin – 6 percent increase, or $358 a year more, for in-state undergraduates ($6,336 a year total) and $430 a year more for in-state graduate students ($7,560 a year total)
- UT Health Science Center – 5 percent for in-state and out-of-state tuition for most colleges
- UT Veterinary Medicine – 6 percent increase or $1,282 a year more for in-state students and $2,856 a year more for out-of-state students
