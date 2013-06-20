On the same day the University of Tennessee trustees' executive and compensation committee approved a raise for University of Tennessee President Joe DiPietro, the school announced tuition increases at all Tennessee schools.



The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees also approved today a $1.99 billion budget for fiscal year 2014 which includes an 8.8% increase in state appropriations includes pay increases for faculty and staff and a 6% tuition increase in undergraduate tuition.



Tuition increases approved for all campuses effective this fall:

