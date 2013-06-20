Street closures for this weekend in Chattanooga due to the following events: Nightfall Concert Series M.L. King Boulevard between Market Street and Georgia Avenue and Market Street between East 8th Street and M.L. King Boulevard will be closed from 5:30 pm to 12:00 midnight on Friday, June 21, 2013 for the Nightfall Concert Series.

There will be limited handicapped parking in the 900 block of Georgia Avenue on the Miller Park side on the meters covered with Orange "reserved" bags.



Market Street Mile Run

Aquarium Way from northbound Broad Street to Market Street, West 8th St between Broad Street and Market Street, the southbound curb lane of Market Street from Aquarium Way to 8th Street, and the northbound curb lane of Broad Street from 8th Street to Aquarium Way will be closed from 6:30 am to 12:00 midnight on Saturday, June 22, 2013 for the Market Street Mile Run.



Chattanooga Market

Reggie White Boulevard, between West 19th Street and the entrance to the Skate Park will be closed from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm on Sunday, June 23, 2013 for the Chattanooga Market.