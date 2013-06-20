MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (WPSD) - The three teens identified by the McCracken County Sheriff's Department as being involved with the death of two cats have been arrested.



One teen took to Twitter to brag about the crime. In one picture labeled 'before,' the teen holds up an orange kitten. In the next picture, labeled 'after,' the lifeless body of the kitten is thrown over the side of a trashcan.



All three are charged with 2nd degree animal cruelty.



The sheriff's department said the animals were killed Sunday on the Lone Oak High School football field.



Investigators became aware of the incident after one of the teens posted pictures of one of the cats before its death and a picture after its death. A second dead cat was also found.



A vet examined the two and determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma. Sheriff's department investigators say evidence recovered at the field suggests an 11-pound rock was used as the instrument of death.



After two days of investigation, pickup orders were obtained for the three teens allegedly involved. They were taken into custody around 11:00 Wednesday morning. All three were lodged at an area juvenile detention facility.



Read more at WPSD's website.

