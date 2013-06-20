KNOXVILLE, TN (AP) - Knox County authorities say a man and a woman were quarreling when their baby was shot and killed.

The Knoxville News Sentinel (http://bit.ly/1bWFbsq ) reported 26-year-old Angela Major and 40-year-old Ken Mason were charged with reckless homicide and were held in lieu of $1 million bond each.

The 6-month-old girl was shot early Wednesday afternoon. She was pronounced dead at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Knox County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Martha Dooley said deputies recovered a handgun at the couple's home off the Alcoa Highway. The department would not say how many rounds were fired or where the baby was shot.

Dooley said both Major and Mason have criminal records and Mason had an outstanding warrant for failure to obey court orders.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com