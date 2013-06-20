A vehicle fire on Interstate 24 closed the eastbound portion of the roadway, forcing traffic to alternate routes.

The Chattanooga Fire Department and rescue personnel extinguished the fire.

The road has re-opened to traffic, and appears to be flowing at normal levels in both directions and onto other roadways.



Earlier, another traffic accident on Interstate 24 involving multiple vehicles blocked westbound traffic west of the I-24/I-75 junction.

The accident occurred between Belvoir Avenue and Germantown Rd, near Exit 183A.