An East Chattanooga pastor is recovering at home after being shot in an armed robbery.

"I am in a lot of pain," said Santos Morales, sitting in a chair surrounded by his children.



Morales was shot in the side Monday night less than two miles from his home.



The local pastor and father of six was on Huff Place when he says four men attempted to rob his friend at gunpoint.

When Morales confronted the men, he says they turned on him.

"Two of them attacked me, and the other one shot me," he told Channel. "and then they ran away."

It wasn't long before police identified and arrested 23-year-old Travis Martin and three juveniles for the crime. Two of the suspects are just 13-years-old.

Morales says it's an injustice for children that young to have guns.

"They don't have the Lord Jesus Christ in their hearts," he shook his head.

Morales says he's grateful for the Chattanooga Police officers who worked the case.

Most of all -- he's glad to be alive.

"Yes, I am lucky," he said.

Travis Martin and the three juveniles face attempted murder and especially aggravated robbery charges.

According to Hamilton County court records, Martin has a criminal record that reaches back to 2008 and includes several theft and burglary charges.