DALTON, GA (WRCB) - Whitfield County Schools have announced five new principal appointments:

Stanley Stewart---Coahulla Creek High School

Wanda Storey---Eastbrook Middle School

Carla Maret---New Hope Elementary

Doris McLemore---Valley Point Elementary

Angela Hargis---Westside Middle School

Officials say all five are eager to get started so they can build on existing traditions and begin new ones, soak up the school's culture, and get to know their students, families, and staff. Incoming Westside Middle School Principal Angela Hargis is looking forward to learning alongside her students.

"Westside Middle has some wonderful traditions and I look forward to sharing in that tradition with students," she said.

Dr. Stanley Stewart, who is moving from Westside Middle to Coahulla Creek High School, says he is already thinking of ways to work with a new staff. He will also fulfill a longtime desire to become a high school principal.

"I've been at Westside for 12 years now and I am ready for something new," he said. "This is a terrific opportunity." Stewart taught social studies at Northwest High School from 1986-1999 and helped coach football and wrestling during those years.

An outdoorsman, Stewart enjoys just about anything that gets him out of the house from simply working in the yard to hunting and camping. He also raises Tennessee Walking Horses.

After several years as assistant principal at Northwest High School and Eastbrook Middle School, Wanda Storey will be principal at Eastbrook next year bringing a unique perspective to the school. After graduating from Dr. Santiago Veve Calzada High School in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, she went to college in Tennessee to become a foreign language teacher. Spending her childhood in Colombia and Puerto Rico, she brought her culture with her into her classrooms in Chattanooga and northwest Georgia. She encourages students to experience a diversity of culture in their learning.

Carla Maret will be principal at New Hope Elementary, where she served as assistant principal with now-retired principal Brinda Clayton. As an art teacher, Maret worked with students at Westside Elementary and Eastbrook Middle and was recognized as Whitfield County Schools Teacher of the Year in 2003 before becoming assistant principal at Valley Point Elementary, then New Hope. While at Eastbrook, she also served as tennis coach at Southeast High School.

Doris McLemore comes to Valley Point Elementary from Gordon County Schools where she was assistant principal at Red Bud Elementary. She will take former principal Chris Parker's place as he moves to be director of Support Services for the school system.

Officials say her experience as an intervention coach focused on reading, writing, and standards-based instruction make her a great fit to support the Literacy Collaborative and serve the needs of students at Valley Point Elementary.

With Dr. Stewart moving to Coahulla Creek, Dr. Angela Hargis will move into the principal's office at Westside Middle School next year. She will be a familiar face to many families since she was assistant principal across the street at Westside Elementary last year.

"I'm excited that I will be able to continue to work with students and families I already know in the Westside community," Hargis said. When she isn't at school, Hargis enjoys helping people in other ways. She has worked with the Appalachia Service Project repairing homes for low-income families in parts of Kentucky as well as in her own community. In addition to traveling, she enjoys camping, tennis, and crafts.

The principals named Wednesday leave several other administrative positions open in addition to the role of CEO at the Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy. More announcements are expected to follow the school board's next regular meeting on Monday, July 15, which begins at 6:30 p.m. at the central office building in Dalton.

