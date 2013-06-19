Evans looks directly at Kaylon Bailey while testifying. Judge wants a 10 minute break.



Evans: last thing he said was mamma this hurts so bad.



Evans wipes tears from her eyes. We here Kima on the 911 call, "Mamma! Mamma!"



Evans doubles over on stand while listening to the 911 call.



"Kaylon Bailey shot him!" -911 call



"Where you shot at baby? He's shot everywhere!" -911 call #



State plays 911 call again.



Evans: There wasn't nothing I could do for him.



Evans becoming emotional as she testifies about her last moments with her son.



Evans: the only thing I seem was a hole in his tailbone.



Evans pauses as she recalls the events of that night.



Evans testifies her son yelled out to her after shots rang out and said "Kaylon Bailey" before she was able to call 911.



Anita Evans says her son was leaving home, was outside about 15 minutes before she heard gunshots.



Kima Evan's mother called to testify.



Paramedic testifies Evans told him "Caleb Bailey" shot him. Acknowledges Evans may not have been able to enunciate words correctly.



Paramedic testifies Evans looked like he was trying to get into back seat of car when he was shot, allegedly by a rifle.



Another neighbor testifies victim, Kima Evans, was screaming "Kaylon Bailey shot me" the night of the shooting.





Burch testifies she heard about 4 shots the night of the shooting, then heard victim's mother screaming "my son has been shot!"



State calls neighbor Chessie Burch to the stand. She lives on Cambridge Dr., the road where the shooting happened.



#BaileyTrial back in session.



Trial about to break for lunch. #BaileyTrial Back at 1:45.



911 call played in courtroom. "He's shot everywhere!" "Someone named Kaylon shot him!"



Judge wants to hear from one more witness before lunch. 911 Center employee Chris Gainer called to stand. #BaileyTrial



Hyatt testifies she found a wig in the bag Bailey left at her house when he left to go to liquor store. #BaileyTrial



State calls 6th witness to stand. Rakesha Hyatt says she was with Ricks planning funeral arraignments with her. Bailey showed up at her home



Mosley testifies Bailey ended up at her house the night of the murder. Mosley was not there. Bailey said he didn't know what he had done.



State calls 5th witness to the stand. Deborah Mosley says she knows Bailey through a friend who "broke it off" with Bailey.



Ricks testifies Bailey drover her car to the liquor store the night of the shooting. That night she received a call to stay away from him.



Rick testifiesBailey was at her house the day before shooting. Says he was there to comfort her after her brother's death.



State calls 4th witness to stand. Shaneka Ricks says she's known Bailey since she was 17, she's 30 now.

Hamilton testifies there were 13 cell phone calls or messages made the night of the murder.



State's 3rd witness called to the stand. Mark Hamilton testifies he examined cell phone records in this case.



After a quick break day 2 of Kaylon Bailey's murder trial begins #Baileytrial



