SEATTLE (KING) - It's a different kind of head shop found just down the stairs from the Pike Place market.



It's the BB Ranch selling something that's even better than bacon. It's marijuana fed pork.



"The pig farmer has been feeding them marijuana for the last two and a half months of their life and they've been happy as hell," said William Von Schneidau, owner of the butcher shop.



This is all thanks the voters of Washington who legalized marijuana in the last election. That's when Von Schneidau saw the opportunity wasn't just blowing smoke.



"And then all of a sudden marijuana, you know, became legal a few months ago and somehow, I don't know how, I met the commercial growers and they needed to get rid of some of their stuff. So rather than going into the compost pile we said, 'Lets try it out.' So here we go," he said.



The pigs are raised in a farm about an hour outside of Seattle. In fact, these pigs are on the rock star diet. The mix contains drugs and alcohol, the booze coming by way of the spent grains from Woodinville's Project V Vodka.



The pot pigs grow to be extra fat and really happy according to the farmer who wants to be anonymous.



