Goodwill and the Food Bank both received $2,500 donations from PK Management. Metro Ministries hasn't received a dime.



"As much as we want to continue to try and help these folks, we have to ensure that we are prepared for the next event that could be a natural disaster," Greg Waite with the American Red Cross says.



The local chapter of the American Red Cross has spent the most money throughout this crisis and while donations are low during summer months, the agency is feeling the heat.



"$45,000 is just over a fourth of my entire disaster budget for a 12-month period, so it absolutely will put a crunch on my budget," says Waite.



Over the last couple of weeks, the Red Cross has provided 830 overnight stays, more than 13,000 meals, 874 medical assessments and just under a thousand hygiene kits. That's just to name a few.



"At no point are the residents at fault for this," says Waite.

