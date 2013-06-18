The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has partnered with IC Realtime, a video security and monitoring company to create a solution to monitor and catch feral hogs within the state.



Dubbed HogWatch, the system uses cellular technology and HD video monitoring equipment so TWRA officers can monitor traps remotely.



This saves the cost of physically dispatching officers to visit the traps. TWRA officers can even release the traps remotely, should a different animal wander into the trap.



"We believe this system can significantly reduce our labor costs associated with our trapping efforts," said Richard Kirk, middle Tennessee Wildlife Program Manager.



Nationally, wild hogs cause $1.5 billion in damage each year to agriculture, wildlife habitats and waterways.



The Tennessee Wildlife Federation describes the wild hog as "Tennessee's Single Most Destructive Animal."



Two years ago the TWRA began intensively working statewide on public land and assisting private landowners to address the loss of habitat and crop damage these animals can cause.



The system uses Verizon's 4G LTE data network, and adds solar panels to fuel cameras and transmits video back to agency computers or smart phones.