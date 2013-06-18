WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) - An Ohio woman is facing six counts of endangering children after she allegedly drugged children at a child care center operated out of her home.



Tammy Elaine Eppley, 37, is accused of crushing medications and supplements, including melatonin and an antihistamine, used for the purpose of causing drowsiness, and mixing it into prepared food for the children at her childcare center, Caterpillar Clubhouse.



Detectives say Eppley allegedly mixed Benadryl and melatonin into pancake batter and cooked it for the children.



Eppley was caring for a total of six children, including her 2-year-old child, at her childcare center.



Detectives say their investigation began on April 11 after a friend of Eppley's called Franklin County Children Services to report her for giving the children over the counter antihistamine and melatonin.



It is alleged that Eppley was mixing the drugs with the children's food between February 14 and April 11, according to police.



None of the children in the daycare sustained injuries or illness, according to detectives.



The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family services says Eppley was not required to have a state license to run a daycare because she only cared for six children.



Read more at WCMH's website.

