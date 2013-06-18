One more wet and stormy day for the Tennessee Valley before we get a break for a while.

Out first round of rain is all but done in Chattanooga early this morning, moving eastward. Another round of showers and storms can't be ruled out later today as a cold front approaches, clearing out of the region late this evening. Severe storms are not expected as far as large hail or damaging winds, but heavy downpours and localized minor flooding are possible. Please be careful and don't try to drive or walk through areas of high water. High will be in the lower 80s.

Except for the outside chance of sprinkles, drier weather moves in for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs heat up to the upper 80s and lower 90s! Drink plenty of water and apply sunscreen if you plan to be outside for extended periods of time. Expect lows in the middle to upper 60s.

The first day of summer on Friday, as well as the weekend, will be more humid again with spotty showers and storms possible mainly in the afternoon, then fading during the evening hours. Highs remain very warm and seasonable in the upper 80s to 90 degrees.



Download the WRCB weather app for the interactive radar and road conditions. - Nick Austin

For Tuesday:

8am... Showers, Storms, 71



Noon... Showers, Storms, 78

