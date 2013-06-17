SPARTA, TN (WRCB) – The Ragland Bottom Open held the sixh tournament of its twelve tournament season this Saturday, June 15th, on Center Hill Lake.

The team of Stan Hillis and Chad Hillis caught a five-bass limit weighing 16.89 pounds to take the win and the $880 first place prize.

Finishing in second place was the team of Larry Dunn and Terry Steele with five fish weighing 16.69 pounds worth $590.

John Evans won the over-all-big-fish honors with a giant largemouth weighing 5.39 pounds which netted him $550.

Ragland Bottom Open is a regular bass tournament for the serious and recreational anglers that love fishing Center Hill Lake in Smithville, TN.

The next Ragland Bottom Open regular season event will be a night tournament held on July 20th from 7pm till 3am.

