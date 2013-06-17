The local non-profit Steps2Hope is putting out the call for volunteers to help build a wounded warrior his dream home.

Preparations for the week-long build are under way, and your help is needed ensure the success of the building process.



Channel 3 introduced you to Specialist Andrew Smith, and his wife Tori, more than a year ago.

Andrew stepped on an IED while on patrol in Afghanistan in March of last year.

He's endured many surgeries and months of intense physical therapy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

He's expected to be released this fall, so he and Tori can return home.

Steps2Hope has raised more than $200,000 to fund the building of Andrew and Tori's home.

Monday afternoon, a pep rally was held at the convention center to gather volunteers.

Local contractors began prepping the site last week and poured the foundation.

The build will officially begin next Thursday, June 27.

The goal is to have it finished in just a week. But that is going to take hundreds of volunteers.

You don't have to be skilled in construction. People of all talents are needed.