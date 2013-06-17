In her first trial, the jury deadlocked. She was tried again on the lesser charge of attempted aggravated child abuse and found guilty.



"My attorney has been incompetent throughout the whole case. The whole case has been investigated by me and a friend," says Hammers.



Hammers went before the judge Monday morning, to say she wants a new trial and a new attorney.



"Not only has he been fired, but he has recused himself from the case as well. So, it was a mutual agreement," she says.



Hammers says she is innocent and not seeing her son the past two years has been difficult, as she recounts the last time she saw him.



"Just telling him I was going to do laundry and I'd see him later. That's the last memory I have of my son," she says, holding back tears.



She also says her case has taken a toll on her other three children, ages 24, 19 and 16.



"My other three kids have been my moral support through all of this," she says.



Hammers says she will continue to fight for what she knows is right.



"If you're innocent, stand your ground. That's all I can say," says Hammers.



Judge Barry Steelman appointed a new attorney to Hammers.